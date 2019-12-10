Amado H. “Buddy” Gonzalez, of New Braunfels, joined our Lord and Savior on December 8, 2019.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Tres Hewell Mortuary at 5 p.m. followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:30 p.m. A procession will depart Tres Hewell Mortuary on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Interment will follow at Marion Community Cemetery in Marion, TX. Amado was born on January 26, 1958 in Mexico to Jose Villegas and Elva Magdalena (Hernandez) Gonzalez. Amado was a longtime employee with CMC Steel, where he operated forklift for many years.
He will be remembered by his family and friends for his kind and loving heart and his contagious smile, and also his love for the Dallas Cowboys and the San Antonio Spurs. Amado is preceded in death by his father, Jose Villegas Gonzalez, sisters, Irma Gonzalez and Ilda Gonzalez.
Survivors include his loving wife of 33 years, Lucy “Mary” Gonzalez; children, Anthony James Gonzalez and partner Erin Hand, Christopher Martin Gonzalez, and Amanda Kathaleen Eladhari and husband Mitch; grandchildren, Mackenzie Cadence Ryan, and Austin James Gonzalez; mother, Elva Gonzalez; siblings, Jose A. Gonzalez and wife Bertha, Eloy Gonzalez and wife Esmeralda, Pedro Gonzalez and partner Berta Salas, Dora Tolle and husband Mark, Ruben Gonzalez and partner Joann Guel, Roel Gonzalez and wife Angelita, Dimantina Gonzalez, Elva Aguero and husband Isidero, and Rosita Torres and husband Lee; several aunts and uncles, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many, many friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Anthony Gonzalez, Christopher Gonzalez, Jason Gonzalez, Adam Aguero, Isidero Aguero, John Michael Mendez, Mitchell Eladhari, and Ruben Gonzalez.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 409 W. Krezdorn, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
