Ferdyne (Dena) Klein Rittimann, born on November 22, 1925 in Schertz, Texas, passed away peacefully at her home in Marion, Texas, on December 25, 2020 at the age of 95.
Dena graduated from high school in Marion, then shortly after, she married Ray and they raised their two daughters. After Ray retired from the Air Force, Dena returned to complete an undergraduate degree in Education and went on to teach in the Marion Independent School District for 18 years.
Dena was passionate about traveling and participating in community activities. She traveled extensively throughout the world to include bicycling across six European countries. She was a life-long member of St. John Lutheran Church of Marion, a member of the New Braunfels Conservation Society, a docent for the Lindheimer House, worked with the New Braunfels Meals on Wheels, was a founder of the Marion Historical Society, served on the Marion Education Foundation and was on the Board of Directors of the Marion State Bank for over 30 years.
Dena was preceded in death by her husband, Ray W. Rittimann, her daughter, Dena Anderson, her father, Ferdinand (Pete) Klein, her mother, Frieda Ebert Klein, her sister, Isabelle Sartain, and lifelong friend, Dorisse Krueger.
She is survived by her daughter, Faye McClure (John); son-in-law Byron Anderson; grandchildren Lori McClure Miller (George), Kyle Anderson (Kelly), Margo Anderson Fevergeon (Paul), Elisabeth Anderson Garcia (Sebastian); great-grandchildren Trey and Quinn Miller, Maggie and Molly Anderson, Philip Fevergeon; great-niece Susan Williams (Van) and several friends.
Visitation was held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the Schertz Funeral Home followed by a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Hope Hospice, 611 N. Walnut Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130 or St. John Lutheran Church P.O. Box 68 Marion, TX 78124.