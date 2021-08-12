Roy Henry New, age 74 of Seguin, passed away on August 11, 2021. Roy was born on February 2, 1947 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Hattie Mae (Hinnant) and Henry Ford New.
Roy was a graduate of Seguin High School Class of 1965 and a 1969 graduate of Texas A&M University. He served as manager of Sears Catalog Stores located in Stephenville, Mineral Wells, Alice and Seguin. Throughout his lifetime he was passionate about ranching and continued to do so on his family ranch.
Roy is preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leroy and Eunice Schneider.
Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Debbie Schneider New; son, Bryan New (Mona); daughter, Terri New (Jim); grandchildren, Devon New (Cappie), Jeremy New, Hunter Mills (Miranda), Reagan Mills (Jaky), and Bryan Thomas New; great-grandson, Rea Mills; brother, Craig New (Louceyette); niece, Lindsey Anne New; special cousin, Bob Collins; brother-in-law, Jeffrey Schneider (Sandra); nephews, Joseph Schneider (Lauren), Jarrod Schneider (Natalie), and Jacob Schneider; great-nieces and nephew, Rylynn, Emory and Haden Schneider; cousin-in-law, Juliane Sullivan; other loving family members and many friends.
For those who wish to pay their respects, Roy will lie in repose on Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 10:30 to 2 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Private graveside services will be held at a later date in San Geronimo Cemetery with Deacon Nick Carrillo officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.