Sandra M. Valdez was called home to be with our Lord and she gained her Angel wings on October 11, 2021, at the age of 57 with her family by her side. Sandra was born in Seguin, Texas on March 11, 1964, to Pedro Jr. and Regina Valdez.
Sandra was a loving, caring, and good-hearted person that loved all her brothers and sisters. She loved spending time with her daughter, son-in-law, and grandsons. She loved going on vacations and visiting with her son. Sandra enjoyed life to the fullest, playing bingo with all her friends, gathering with family and friends, cooking enchiladas. She especially loved the “BBQ Gatherings” and loved her son-in-law’s brisket.
She was always full of joy, being silly and dancing to music. She was loving to everyone that she knew and was always there for anyone, no matter what. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt to all her nieces and nephews. She had a “one of a kind” personality that no one could replace. Sandra is going to be missed by all that knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents Pedro and Regina Valdez and brother Michael Valdez.
Sandra is survived by her two beautiful children Monica Andrade Perez and her husband Raul Perez and Samuel Valdez, her handsome grandchildren, Jayden Perez, Josiah Valdez, Jeremiah Valdez, and Samuel Valdez. Her siblings, Robert Valdez and wife Carmen, Rene Valdez, Ricky Valdez and wife Rosalinda, Cynthia V. Leal and husband Rene, Olivia Valdez, Ronny Valdez, and Ina Valdez. Sandra is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Valdez, Justin Valdez, Jacobi Savage, Gabriel Estrada, Rene Valdez Jr., Rene Leal, Jayden Perez, and Josiah Valdez.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Palmer Mortuary. A Funeral Service will be Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Palmer Mortuary. Burial will follow at St. James Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.