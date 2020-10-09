Josephine Olive Wilkinson was born on August 2, 1937 and passed away on October 7, 2020 at the age of 83. She was born on a farm North of Geronimo, Texas to Harry and Linda (Feldkamp) Engelke.
Josie is preceded in death by her children, Bobby Mattfeld, Donna Renee Kopplin and Patricia Lynn; parents, Harry and Linda Engelke; siblings, Reubin Engelke, Alice Schnieder, Clarence Engelke and Doris Alves.
Josie is survived by her spouse, Glynn Kopplin, son Alan Wilkinson, stepson Scott Kopplin (Mary) and stepdaughter, Deborah Yarbrough; siblings, Nelda Huth, Mary Ann Staats and Harry Engelke, Jr., and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Josie loved to travel, especially to visit family and friends, and enjoyed going to Casinos.
A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Goetz Funeral Home with a Graveside Service to follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park at 10:30 a.m.