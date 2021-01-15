Virginia Ann Undeutsch, age 78 of Kingsbury, joined our Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Virginia was born on August 21, 1942 in Dalton, Georgia to Ezekiel and Gladys (Smith) Weems. She will be remembered as a long-time employee of Guadalupe County Tax Office. Virginia loved to quilt and made many beautiful quilts in her lifetime.
Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings, William Weems and Dorothy Huckabee and husband Charles.
Survivors include her loving husband of 53 years who was always by her side, Robert “Bob” Undeutsch; sons, Mark Undeutsch and partner Nicole Watts and Marty Undeutsch and partner Heather Cummings; granddaughter who knew and loved her as Mimi, Carter Elizabeth Undeutsch; brother-in-law, Walter Undeutsch and wife Mary; sister-in-law, Linda Thabes and husband John; several nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
Virginia was a devoted wife, mother, and Mimi and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
A memorial service celebrating Virginia’s life will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary with the Rev. Tom Jones officiating. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing and face coverings worn at all locations. For those who desire services may be livestreamed at: https://vimeo.com/event/581223 .
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s, Memorials processing St Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude PL Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or a charity of one’s choice.
