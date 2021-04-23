David Andrew Green, age 77 of Seguin, passed away on April 22, 2021. David was born on October 17, 1943 in Kinder, Louisiana to Lillian (Dunnehoo) and Edwin Kirby Green.
After 42 years of proud service, David retired as Railroad Conductor with Union Pacific Railroad, formerly Southern Pacific Railroad.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Linda Jean Green, his parents, his son-in-law, William “Billy” Wilson, his sister-in-law, Margaret “Marty” Watkins and his brother-in-law, Phil Harrison.
Survivors include his children, Edwin Louis “Little Red” Green and wife Teresa, Katherine Green Hogan, and Deborah Jolene Wilson-Hilliard and husband Michael; grandchildren, Erica Teague and husband Dustin; Ty Green, Dallas Runkle and husband John, Amanda Hogan and Blake Hogan; great-grandchildren, Peyton Jolene Runkle, Megan Sandra Runkle and a little boy on the way; sister, Fran Harrison; brother-in-law, Louis Edward Schaefer; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.
Graveside services and interment will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. at San Geronimo Cemetery with the Rev. Robert K. Odom officiating. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Ty Green, Jim Wilkens, Michael Hilliard, Blake Hogan, Dustin Teague, Grady Harrison and Jeff Harrison. Face coverings are requested.
Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Pearl Ministries, P. O. Box 10, Reeves, LA., 70658.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.