Martha Lopez Zuniga, age 66 of Seguin, formerly of Floresville, passed away on August 21, 2021. Martha was born on November 24, 1954 in Floresville, Texas to Lillie (Brown) and Benito Lopez.
She grew up in Floresville and was a 1973 graduate of Floresville High School. Martha will be remembered for her beautiful smile, contagious laugh and high work ethic as she worked thirty plus years at Motorola (Continental) Corporation, in Seguin before retiring.
Never afraid of hard work, her passion was always helping people, whether it be through volunteering or fundraising efforts. She was a generous Landlord to many through her rental properties. Her faith, her church and her family and friends were important to her, supporting all as needed. She loved watching her grandchildren grow and helped anyway she could with their school and extracurricular activities and events.
Martha is preceded in death by her parents, sister-in-law, Benita Lopez and niece Lydia Carey.
Survivors include her loving partner, Ernest Diaz; daughter, Michelle Zuniga De Leon and husband Chris; son, Michael D. Zuniga; grandchildren, Serenity De Leon and Leo De Leon; siblings, Lillie Lopez Duke, Jessie Lopez, Benny Lopez and wife Esther, Rudy Lopez, Jimmy Lopez and wife Grace, and Linda Soria; friend and father of her children, Ruben Zuniga; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will begin on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 5 p.m. with Deacon Nick Carrillo officiating. Visitation will begin again on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1009 Trail St., Floresville, Texas, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Floresville.
Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Zuniga, Leo DeLeon, Chris Lopez, Jessie Lopez, Jr., Gerald Lopez, Rudy Lopez, Jr., Jimmy Lopez, Jr., and James Soria. Honorary pallbearer will be Chris De Leon. The family requests that masks be worn at all services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Martha Zuniga Scholarship Fund to support young people in their education, P. O. Box, 1416, Seguin, Texas, 78156.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.