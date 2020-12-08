Charles Thomas “Tommy” McKinny, age 77 of Seguin, joined his Lord and Savior and his angel Tammy on December 7, 2020. Tommy was born on May 3, 1943 in Seguin, Texas to Ruby Olivia (Caddell) and Durward McKinny. Tommy held numerous jobs, but the one he loved most was that of Cowboy! He proudly served his country in the United States Army.
Tommy is preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy McKinny and his parents. Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years Barbara McKinny; brother, W.A. McKinny and wife Lana; sister, Fay McKinny and husband, Fred; sisters-in-law, Brenda Herbold and husband Henry, Shirley Herbold and husband Jimmie, Mary Beth Gonzales and husband David, and Dawn Caddell and husband Ray; brothers-in-law, Randy Odom and wife Ann, Teddy Olsovsky and wife Gay Lynn, Patrick Olsovsky and Clarence Olsovsky; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many, many friends.
A walk through line visitation will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Graveside services and interment with military honors will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Dugger Cemetery with the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing and face coverings worn at all locations.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tammy McKinny Memorial Scholarship Fund, 1377 Still Meadow Road, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
