Jack O’Hagan Mondin

1945-2021
Jack (Jacob to some) O’Hagan Mondin was granted his wings for final flight on June 19, 2021 at the age of 76. He was a long time cancer survivor and was very proud of the fact that Doctors Mark Riddoch and Michael Sarodsy identified the problem and took the appropriate steps to resolve the issue. He just got old and worn out like so many of us do.
He was born in Seguin, TX on February 4, 1945, and proud to be a native Texan and grateful to his parents who preceded him, Peter (Pete) Charles and Marcella Julia Frances Mary Catherine O’Hagan Mondin for bringing him into this world and giving him the tool kit to be successful in life. He is also predeceased by Rita Baer Ferguson a cousin who was like a sister and her husband Larry. He is survived by his partner and spouse Mikel Shawn Chamblee and many fraternal cousins. There are no maternal cousins as he is the last in line on that side of the family.
He attended St Josephs Catholic School (now St. James) and graduated from Seguin High School and went on to Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State University at San Marcos) graduating with a BBA degree. While there he was a founding member of a local fraternity which later colonized with the national fraternity Of Phi Kappa Tau and became the Gamma Psi chapter and recently celebrated its 50th anniversary of installation. He was a charter member.
As he thought about what he might do with this new degree he was encouraged to take a look at USAA. He interviewed and before he got back home to Seguin (in those days no cell phones) he had received a telephone call with job offer which he would take after some negotiations. This would begin a 35 year successful career. There would be multiple jobs in the Property and Casualty Company to include special correspondent, presidential complaint correspondent, and numerous positions in the Training department. The last 20 years of his career would be spent putting all the Publishing functions under one roof and leading that group to unprecedented successes but only because the people that were willing to work at it hard and make it happen--- as he always said as we moved into the era of technology---“without great people technology can make no magic” and with the support of management we began to do things unthought-of in the publishing world and were a leader in the private industry. It was the team of people that became like business family that made it happen. We worked hard but we had fun. Eventually we were named the Best In-house Publishing group by the International Publishing Management Association (IPMA) based upon production volume and cost. The mailing portion of USAA would also receive the same award some time later based upon the same criteria. He was published in industry magazines at least four times for his work in the field and appeared on the covers of all.
He eventually would be a regional director, board member, Senior Vice President and President of the Board of IPMA leading them through some tumultuous times. Upon the end of his term one board director wrote “It was like pulling eye teeth but your leadership saved the organization.” At the end of his leadership as executive in charge of Print and Mail the ultimate decision was made to dissolve the organization and so be it but a year later he learned that the numbers used to justify that decision never supported that decision so all of you know you were doing the right thing.
There is life after the corporate world and he became a licensed Texas Realtor at the encouragement of a good friend. He had lots of fun helping people, but the best part was helping thru charity and the real estate firm he associated with. There the individuals had a passion for helping not only agents but others in the community. We established a nonprofit to do both and gave back to both individuals and community sources millions of dollars in both real dollars and volunteer time, all of them exceptional people. It was during that time that he got a spiritual calling to re claim his faith and his team leader gave him a ring with a cross and said, “may this guide you on your journey.” With consultation with some great individuals on the east coast his journey would lead him to St Francis of Assisi which was under the direction of Father Larry Christan at the time where he would get involved--- member of the discipleship council, later pastoral council member and the president as well as serving as a Eucharistic Minister and also a Lector and Commentator.
While he was proud of many things of course his staff first the one other one thing was being selected to work with a nationwide group to define the criteria for the printing press of the future one that would involve direct to press technology and color. After two years that machine came into fruition and would be called “NexPress.” It is still marketed today, very successfully.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hearts and Hands Keller Williams Heritage Realty, 18402 US Hwy 281, Ste. 285, San Antonio, Texas, 78259 or to the charity of one's choice.
