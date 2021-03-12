Beatrice Ruth Orcutt went Home to be with her Lord on Saturday, March 6th, 2021, at the age of 92. She was born on November 1st, 1928 in Thurman, NY to Hollis Combs and Elizabeth Ingraham Combs.
She was preceded in death by husbands, Walter Springer Jr. and Irwin Orcutt; two sons, Hollis Springer and Wayne Springer.
She is survived by son, Walter E Springer III and daughter, Cynthia L Hoagland, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her brother, Maurice Combs, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews.
Bea had a full life selling Avon for over 30 years. She also enjoyed riding motorcycles with a friend and delivering food and coats to the homeless in San Antonio. At one point in her life, she even drove a stock-car in a Powder Puff Derby.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Palmer Mortuary Chapel. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Palmer Mortuary with burial following at Kingsbury Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction and care of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.