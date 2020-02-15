Patricia L. Mullins Dickey, age 88 of Seguin, formerly of San Antonio, passed away on February 14, 2020.
A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel. A memorial graveside service will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with the Rev. Marcus Bigott and Mr. Tom Engler officiating.
Patricia was born on December 14, 1931 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Ronie Rolen and Dudlye Belle (Cummings) Mullins. She will be remembered as a longtime educator in the Northside ISD in San Antonio.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John M. Dickey, Jr., her son, Kai Alden Dickey, her parents, her brother Phillip Mullins and his wife Lorna.
Survivors include her loving sons, Davis R. Dickey and wife Kelly, and Ken Dickey and wife Maggie; grandchildren, Brandie Dickey and partner Tony Montana, Laurel Reynolds and husband Dustin, Katie Williamson and husband Ben, and Alden Dickey; great-grandchildren, Jerry, Kendall, Leo and Brian; numerous nieces and nephews, other loving family members and friends. Patricia was a devoted mother, grandmother, and GiGi and she will be missed by all her family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P. O. Box 1593, Seguin, TX, 78155-1593, Animal Rescue Foundation, Inc., P. O. Box 2831, Seguin, TX 78156 or to the American Heart Association, Southwest Affiliate, P. O. box 841125, Dallas, TX 75284-1125.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.