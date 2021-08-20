Ivan Franklin Schaefer, age 84 of Seguin, passed away on August 16, 2021. Ivan was born on November 3, 1936 in San Antonio, Texas to Anita (Harlohs) and Willie Schaefer.
Ivan was a dedicated and loyal member of The Country Church in Marion, Texas. There he volunteered many hours, including setting up events and “donut duty.” He was also a listener at AWANAS for ten years.
Ivan loved the outdoors. Whether he was hunting, fishing, or plowing the field that is where he wanted to be. In his younger years he also loved drag racing. Believe it or not Ivan got tickets for unnecessary noise. He loved to garden, work with his cattle and being with family, all while instilling his love of the outdoors to his family.
Ivan loved dancing with the love of his life, Kathy. They were happily married for 58 years. They met while she worked as a cashier at one of the grocery store’s he managed. On Kathy and Ivan’s honeymoon they treated themselves to a fishing trip and slept under the stars. At the time they couldn’t afford a honeymoon, but that was okay because they had each other.
Ivan began working in the grocery industry as a stock boy. He did everything including cleaning the floors and assisting customers. With this excellent work ethic he worked his way up to a managerial position. Let it also be known and remembered that he did all this while whistling. He loved whistling while he worked.
Ivan also miraculously survived pancreatic cancer. He was in remission and cancer free for the remainder of his life (6 years). Ivan will forever be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandpa. His grandchildren knew him as their Popo. He took care of us all whether it was being a caring husband to Kathy, checking the daily mail, or monitoring the property to make sure all of us and his cows were in line. He had many friends at The Country Church. He was and will forever be greatly loved and missed.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Donna Kay Aiken, his parents and his sisters, Annie Robertson, Evelyn Chain, and Vera Brooks.
Survivors include his loving wife, Kathy Schaefer; children,
John Calentine III and wife Carol, Christine Hopper and husband Gary, Debbie Tillman and husband Dale, and Susan Kutac; grandchildren, Dallas and wife Crystal, Ashley, John Wesley and wife Jessica, Gunnar, Trevor, Katy, Sheree, Jerry and Crystal; sisters, Mary Bell and Betty Ashby; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
A memorial service will be held at The Country Church in Marion, Texas on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Butch Ikels officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date in the Elm Creek Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Country Church in Marion, Texas. P. O. Box 421, Marion, Texas 78124. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.