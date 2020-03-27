George Harold Falk, 84, peacefully passed away on March 27, 2020, at his home in New Braunfels, Texas. George was born on April 18, 1935 in San Antonio, Texas to Faye and Carl Falk Sr. George was the beloved husband and best friend to his wife of 47 years, Dulane Falk (Bettge). Devoted father of George Falk Jr. (wife, Lesa), Erin Falk Ackerman (husband, Howard), Leigh Falk, and Laurie Falk. Loving grandfather of Meghan Ackerman, Natalie Ackerman and Katy Murch.
George is survived by his brother, Carl Falk Jr. (wife, Patricia) of Corpus Christi, Texas.
George graduated from Jefferson High School in San Antonio, Texas and the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in geology. Over the course of his life, George worked as an Oil Landman, business owner, investor, and real estate broker. George loved to travel with his family and friends and his favorite spots were New Orleans, Santa Fe, and any location that had a beach and water. Always loved he will be missed by his family and friends. His was a life well lived!
Memorial contributions may be made to the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1593 Seguin, TX 78155.
At this time, due to the Covid-19 restrictions, private services will be held. Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guest book at www.treshewell.com.
Special thanks to all of the wonderful neighbors and friends at Gardens of Hunters Creek and to Gifted Hearts Hospice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155.