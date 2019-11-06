Mrs. Elsye Elaine Hilburn (Medler) formerly of Syracuse, N. Y. ,74,went to be with our Lord on October 28th, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her son, Norman Edward. She’s survived by her husband Mr. Norman Hilburn with whom they shared 58 years of marriage. Her children Marsha of Mo. Cynthia of San Antonio, Sue Ann of Seguin and Emmett of Seguin as well as 3 sons-in-law and a sweet daughter-in-law. She had many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mrs. Hilburn loved her family and that’s where her loyalty lied. She was beautiful inside and out, always with a joke. She loved laughter and anything funny won her heart. She’s remembered with love,a deep love and devotion. Rest in peace, Mama.