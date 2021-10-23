We are horribly saddened to announce the unexpected passing of Mark Edward Jaeckle at the age of 61. He was born on October 9, 1959, to his loving parents, Bob and Bebe Jaeckle, in San Antonio, Texas. He graduated from St. Gerard High School and became a skilled plasterer.
Mark loved to water ski, to hunt, to fish, and to listen to music and watch football, especially the Cowboys. His favorite hobby as well as his current employment was working with his friends at Alamo City Motorplex Raceway. He was an avid dragster enthusiast and all those whom he worked with would tell you “he was the happy guy in the water box that made everybody laugh.”
During the final years of his life he cared for his aunt, Margie and his mother, Mamaw.
Mark was preceded in death by his father (Bob), sister (Jenny) and son (Zachary), brother-in-law’s (Bobby and Clay.) He is survived by his mother (Bebe), wife (Norma) children (John and Jenny), siblings and in-law’s (Linda, Bo and Tara, Judy and Wayne) grandchildren (Zac, Gracie and Christian). Mark also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.
May Mark rest in peace in the loving arms of Our Lord.
There will be a memorial service at St. Peter and St Paul Catholic Church at 2:00 on October 26, 2021 in New Braunfels, Texas.