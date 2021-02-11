Gene Gilbert Vivroux, age 82 of Seguin, passed away on February 7, 2021. Gene was born on December 18, 1938 in Seguin, Texas to Corie Myrtle (Pauli) and Gilbert Joe Vivroux.
Gene grew up in Seguin and graduated from Seguin High School. He then attended the University of Texas at Austin where he was a member of the Longhorn Band. He then transferred to and graduated from Texas Lutheran College (TLU). Gene will be remembered as longtime owner of the Vivroux Hardware Store in downtown Seguin.
Prior to his retirement Gene was actively involved in the Seguin Conservation Society. He was also an active member of Emanuel’s Lutheran Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir. Gene also enjoyed playing the piano.
Gene is preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his aunt, Ernestine Pauli, many cousins, other family members and many friends.
Graveside services and interment will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021 at San Geronimo Cemetery at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Marcus Bigott and the Rev. Jill Vivroux officiating. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing, limited seating and face coverings worn.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, 206 N. Travis, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or Texas Lutheran University Development Office, 1000 W. Court Street, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.