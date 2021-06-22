Virgil Joseph Dowdy passed peacefully at home on June 18, 2021, at the age of 73. He was born on March 4, 1948, in Barwick, Georgia to Virgil Jason Dowdy and Blanche (Sutton) Dowdy.
Virgil, or Pop, as his family called him, was a loving father and grandfather. He always had a cup of coffee in his hand and liked to fish and play cards. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Virgil Jake and Blanche Dowdy, brother, Gene Dowdy and sister, Peggy Warrick.
Left to cherish his memory is her daughter, Sandra Ali and husband Nooruddin Ali; grandchildren, Aziz Ali, Zobia Ali, Layla Ali, Rafik Ali and his brother, Robert Dowdy.
Visitation will be on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Palmer Mortuary from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Concluding the visitation a funeral procession will depart the Palmer Mortuary Chapel to Dugger Cemetery: 100 Dugger Rd, Seguin, TX 78155.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.