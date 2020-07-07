Norma Basha, of Schertz, Texas passed peacefully from this world on July 1, 2020. She was born on December 4, 1919 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Ralph and Virginia Guarini Marcovecchio.
As part of the Greatest Generation, Norma experienced life during the Great Depression, worked at the Quarter Master Corps during WWII where she was employed as a seamstress sewing chevrons and parachutes, and saw many world events and technological changes.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Basha, daughters Norma DeCorte and Kathy Pertuset, and brothers & sisters-in-law, Frank & Phyllis Marcovecchio and Pat & Agnes Marcovecchio.
She leaves behind her two sons and their wives, Joe & Viki of Magnolia, Texas, and Ed & Liz of Marion, Texas, eight grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank her caregiver of nine years, Ginger Uribe. The family would also like to thank the following individuals who were an important part of her journey; Mynette Benedict of Clyde Ford Village in Schertz, neighbors Pete & Anita Bustamante, nurse Cyndi Pizzini and Hope Hospice of New Braunfels.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00PM on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Schertz Funeral Home Chapel, with a Rosary being recited at 7:00PM. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at 11:30AM on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Church of the Good Shepherd in Schertz, Texas. Interment will follow at Selma Cemetery #1.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Hope Hospice.
Arrangements are with: Schertz Funeral Home