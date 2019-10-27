AB Menasco went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, October 9 at the age of 89 in Arlington, TX. Born in Nocona, TX, AB resided in Seguin before moving to the Texas Masonic Retirement Center in Arlington for his final years.
AB is survived by his children Karen Lynn Menasco Colson, Judi Kay Menasco Stone, and Thomas Author Menasco; grandchildren Carissa Brown, Nicole Menasco, Stephanie Vela, Jake Colson, Sarah Colson, Kate Miller, Lena Rusch, Kahler Stone, Dusty Stone, Maggie Stone, Will Stone, Matt Olson and 19 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Lena Faye Ketchum Menasco, brother JD Menasco, and oldest son Kraig Lee Menasco.
An active Mason, AB presided as worshipful master of the Nixon Masonic Lodge 985 AF & AM three different times. He attended Dewville United Methodist Church. AB enjoyed his time with Prison Ministry Fellowship and giving to his community. He was known to carry $100 bills in his wallet as he looked for opportunities to bless a stranger or friend in need. As a teacher and football/basketball coach in Victoria, Port Lavaca, and the San Antonio area, AB is fondly remembered by many.
A private family service will be held in Nocona, TX. Memorial contributions may be made to any masonic charity of choice.