Michael Castillo Sr, age 56, peacefully entered into in eternal rest Saturday, September 14, 2019. Michael was born November 7, 1962 in Seguin, Texas and was a lifelong area resident he was a hard-working carpenter and construction worker.
Michael was known to offer a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, barbecuing, watching the Dallas Cowboys and taking country drives.
He is preceded in death by his father Marcello Castillo and his brother Eddie Castillo.
He is survived by his mother Mary Sanchez Castillo; Daughter Stephanie Castillo and husband Michael McKnight; Son Michael Castillo Jr and wife Amanda Castillo; grandchildren Michael Castillo III, Maddix Castillo and Amelianna McKnight. Siblings Albert Alcala, Josie Mayes, Ydelia Velasquez, Donna Lopez, Maryann Garcia, and Patricia Castillo.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. A memorial rosary will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Private interment will be held at a later date.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.