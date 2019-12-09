Juan Daniel Balderas Sanchez of McQueeney, Texas passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the age of 44. He was born to Manuel Balderas and Maria Guadalupe Sanchez on November 7, 1975 in Villa Juarez, San Luis Potosí, Mexico.
Juan is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Felipe and Dominga Balderas; maternal grandparents, Florentino Sanchez and Petra Sanchez; his brother, Manuel Balderas Jr.
He is survived by his parents, Manuel Balderas and Maria Guadalupe Sanchez de Balderas; his children, Acela Abigail Balderas, Mariana Balderas and spouse Francisco and Daniel Balderas; his only granddaughter, Maia Jade Solis; his siblings, Luz Imelda Izaguirre, Noemi Espinosa, Victor Balderas, Jesus Balderas, Mario Alberto Balderas along with a host of extended family and friends.
Juan was a great father full of love for his three children. He loved spending time with family and loved gathering everyone together for barbecues. He enjoyed the outdoors with hobbies in hunting and fishing. He enjoyed listening to music and was a great cook. He always loved making everyone laugh by cracking jokes. He was always willing to help anyone in need, he was everyone’s friend and because of that Juan will be deeply missed by all of those who knew and loved him.
A Celebration of Life gathering will take place on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a holy rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Palmer Mortuary. A Memorial mass will be held Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at a later date.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430.