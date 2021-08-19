Gabriel F. Mendoza, age 65 of Seguin, entered eternal rest on Monday, August 16, 2021. Services are being planned for a later date. You may visit www.treshewell.com.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Navarro board calls for $160M bond
- Robert Lee Escalante
- Blaze destroys apartment, displaces family
- Officers shoot, kill suspected kidnapper
- Roy Henry New
- Sheriff: Suspect shot, killed by officers following pursuit
- Blaze destroys building, displaces 7 families
- Ronald Arthur Naumann
- Seth D. Evins
- Police: High school teacher sexually assaults student