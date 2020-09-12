Elroy Hoffer, 86, of Seguin, Texas passed away on September 7, 2020. Elroy was born to Lawrence and Virgie Hoffer in Boerne, Texas on May 30, 1934. Elroy is survived by his daughter Brenda Hoffer-Cullum and her husband Donald, sister Theresa Schwab, brother Elton Hoffer and his wife Martha, along with several nephews and a niece. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Shirley Hoffer, Parents Lawrence and Virgie Hoffer, and Brother In-Law Hanno Schwab.
Elroy was a 39-year member of the Seguin Volunteer Fire Department, in addition he was a member of the Guadalupe District Fire Association, and the State Firemen’s and Fire Marshall’s Association. Over the years he attended many events of all the organizations. Elroy also served his community as a Seguin Fire Department Firefighter and EMT for 19 years. He was an instructor at the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service’s Firemen’s Training School for 40 years.
In his free time Elroy was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, but really loved deer hunting and had many trophies to show for it. Most recently, Elroy was the #1 Fan of Texas Lutheran Softball. He was a fixture at TLU Softball games and practices, rarely missing anything associated with the program. For many years, he loved and cared for each one of the girls on the Bulldog Softball Teams.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, September 14 at 10:00 a.m. at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, 206 N. Travis St., Seguin, TX 78155. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Former members of the Seguin Volunteer Fire Department will serve as Honorary Pall Bearers. Interment will be at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 15 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Elroy’s name to the TLU Softball Program. Contact the TLU Development Office, 1000 West Court Street, Seguin, TX 78155 or call 830-372 – 8030.