April 27, 1985-March 7, 2021
Our beloved son, brother, uncle and friend to all, Timothy Christopher Reininger, 35, of San Marcos, Texas, passed away on March 7, 2021, following an unexpected illness.
Tim was born in Seguin, Texas, on April 27, 1985, to Cynthia Anne Medlin and Elmond Ray Reininger and is fondly remembered as being that happy baby – the youngest of six - who was always smiling and loved to cuddle. He attended St. James Catholic School from pre-kinder through eighth grade and graduated from Seguin High School in 2003. His classmates remember him as the one who always had a joke to crack and a grin to share.
The family recalls Tim’s amazing hugs, generosity, positive attitude, and smelling wonderfully. He loved traveling; spending time with family and friends; and was the life of any party, with a joke to tell, an ear to listen and a shoulder to cry on.
We also have found comfort in the many Facebook messages from his friends that described Tim as loving, caring, warm hearted, selfless, kind, a jokester, gentle soul, gentle giant, teddy bear, ray of sunshine and brother to all.
One of Tim’s proudest accomplishments was earning his Associates Degree in Applied Science in December 2020 from St. Phillips while working full time at Vitesco. A longtime employee of the company, serving in his most recent role as a preventative maintenance technician, he put his all into his job and cared deeply for the people with whom he worked.
The family would like to express our appreciation for his work family who has shared an outpouring of love and offers of prayers and support since Tim fell ill. We are especially thankful to those who jumped into action to provide CPR to him on Friday after he was found unconscious at work.
During his short life, Tim also worked at Crump’s Lumber, Pape’s Lumber – which then became Parker Building Supply.
Tim was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Phil and Ardith Medlin and paternal grandparents, Elmond and Velma Reininger. He is survived by and will be dearly missed by his parents, Elmond Reininger and wife Debbie of Seguin, Texas, and Cynthia Medlin and husband Bob Dingley of Seguin, Texas; siblings, Rayanne DuChane and husband Greg of Nacogdoches; Eric Reininger and wife Erin of Victoria; Michael Reininger of San Marcos; Joseph Reininger of Seguin; and Thomas Reininger and wife, Robbin, of Beeville. In addition, he was an adored uncle to Kelsey Carmines of Cibolo, Texas; Shelby and Garrett Schmid of Nacogdoches Texas; Sydney and Liam Reininger of Victoria, Texas; Harper and Blakely Reininger of Beeville, Texas; Connor DuChane of Columbus, Ohio; and Alissa DuChane of Cleveland, Ohio.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Visitation will begin again at 9 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church on Saturday, March 13, 2021 followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 9:30 a.m. then by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Stan Fiuk officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date. For those who desire, services may be livestreamed at St. James Catholic Church Seguin Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/saintjamescc/. All CDC protocols must be followed including limited seating, social distancing and face coverings requested.
Serving as pallbearers will be Henry Williams, Rupert Gardener, Tom Guerrero, Garrett Schmid, Greg DuChane, Connor Tran, Domingo Segura, and Michael Poole. Honorary pallbearers are Ryan Jaroszewski and John Schmid.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in the memory of Timothy Reininger to St. James Catholic School, 507 South Camp St., Seguin, Texas, 78155. Please note Tim’s name with the contribution. A memorial fundraiser also is being planned to benefit the school.