Glenn Paul Phillips, age 65 of Seguin passed away on September 1, 2021. Glenn was born on October 25, 1955 in McAllen, Texas to Rozalee Louise (Persyn) and Paul E. Phillips. After High School Glenn lived in Seguin, Texas and then moved to San Antonio for work. After many years, he and his wife moved back to Seguin in 2020 where he renewed many friendships.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his loving friend (like a brother), Ken Mangham and most recently his niece, Jennifer Riley.
Survivors include his loving wife of 29 years, Sharon Louise Phillips; daughter, Jessica Romell Phares (Jon); sons, Paul Austin Phillips and Jarrett Ray Atnip (Judy); grandchildren, Corbin Phares, Dexter Phares, Jentry Atnip and Errett Moore; sisters, Linda Kivell, Donna Phillips and Sharon Phillips; sister-in-law, Carol Mangham and her children and their families; numerous other loving family members and many friends.
Glenn was always ready for a good time. He loved traveling, going to casinos and playing Skat. He and Sharon had so many good years together. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
A service celebrating Glenn’s life is being planned in the future. Memorial contributions may be made to any Breast Cancer Charity of choice.
