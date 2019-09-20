Efren B. Salazar Sr. of Seguin, Texas went to be with the lord on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the age of 69. He was born to Genaro and Silvera Barrientos Salazar on June 10, 1950 in Geronimo, Texas.
Efren is preceded in death by both of his parents; nephew, Andrew Ramon and niece, Vangelina Salazar.
He is survived by his sons, Efren Salazar Jr., Marcos Salazar and wife Myra; granddaughters, Justine, Layla and Graylyn; great grandchildren, Paisley and Maddox; sisters, Virginia Ramon and Pete, Maria Camacho and brother, Nemecio Salazar and Rachel.
Efren enjoyed spending his days fishing, enjoying the outdoors and especially loved to fire up the grill for a barbeque. He loved spending his time with family but especially his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Palmer Mortuary. The procession will depart promptly at 12:50 p.m. from Palmer Mortuary on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church where Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. Following the Mass, interment will be conducted at San Juan Cemeterio in Geronimo.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.