Larry James Hill, age 74 of Seguin, passed away on January 13, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary with the Rev. Roy Collins officiating. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Larry was born on April 18, 1945 in New Braunfels, Texas to Floyd Nelson Hill, Jr. and Flora Christine (Johnson) Hill. Larry served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked over 20 years before retiring from Texas Lutheran University as Maintenance Supervisor. Larry will be remembered as a devoted family man.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Dorothy Ann McKinny, mother and father-in-law, Alice and Eddie Rehfeld.
Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Janet Rehfeld Hill; son, Darren Hill and wife Ann-Terese; daughter, Katie Cole and husband Scott; grandchildren, Molly Hill, Cameron Hill, Peyton Cole, and Landon Cole; brother-in-law, George Rehfeld and wife Shirley; uncle, Elmer Hill and wife Arlene, numerous other loving family members and many friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Ross Rehfeld, Remington Rehfeld, Shawn Vincent, Brett Schneider, Craig Witten, and Scott McKinny.
Memorial contributions may be made to Guadalupe Regional Hospice Services, 1215 E. Court Street, Seguin, TX 78155 or Texas Lutheran University Development Office, 1000 W. Court Street, Seguin, TX 78155.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.