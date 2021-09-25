Charles I Shindler, III died September 1, 2021 with widow Rebecca at his bedside. He resided in Corpus Christi.
During his life he served in the National Guard briefly worked many odd jobs. Trained/worked as pipefitter to oilfield truck driver to delivery driver and semi-truck driver.
He was the oldest son of Charles I Shindler, Jr. And Frances Ware Shindler, both are deceased. His younger brother Stephen Otho Shindler died as an infant.
He will be missed by his sister Rosine and her husband Stuart Carter. Charly has three children by ex-wife Wanda Guererro — oldest son Tommy, wife Nancy, children Meagan and Aiden. Only daughter Karrie, husband Ed Scrivens and their four boys: Levi — wife Rebekkah and child Colette; Sam; Nicholas; and Seth — wife Trisha. Charly’s youngest son Harly and Holly Moczygemba are expecting a baby. He will also be missed by his many cousins, step children, step grandchildren, in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends that were family.
He will be remembered for his wacky jokes, sense of humor, wealth of history facts, love of sports, movies, music and good food. He was more comfortable in cover-alls and a T-shirt. Charly was a worker but wanted to get it done and go have fun. I say to you for him, support your truck drivers.
A private wake will be held to celebrate his life on 70th birthday followed by private service to intern his ashes at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
I say to for him peace God bless and go have fun!