Burwell (Burl) Baron age 86 of Seguin, Texas, passed away on December 12, 2019.
A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary.
Burl was born on November 23, 1933 in San Angelo, Texas to Edward Valentine and Minnie Augusta (Pieper) Baron.
Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Nell Baron; his daughter, Tambra Baron, her daughter Shailie Baron and great grandson Stanley; daughter, Bronwyn Skyvara and her husband, Kennon Skyvara, along with their children Kenna, Kelton and Brecken; daughter, Tracie Baron Munn and her sons Cannon, McKay and Cahil and daughter Korey VanderVloedt and great grandchildren Blaire, Piper and Reid.
Burl was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He sincerely loved his family, so in remembrance of him, please tell your loved ones how much they mean to you.
