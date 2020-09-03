Richard Wayne “Rick” Merz, age 56 of Seguin, passed away on July 23, 2020. Rick was born on January 25, 1964 in Seguin, Texas to Virgil Earl Merz and Betty Jane Schlichting Merz Lorenz.
He was a 1982 graduate of Seguin High School. Rick proudly served his country in the United States Navy for twenty years.
He is preceded in death by his father Virgil Merz, his step-father Leland Lorenz, his grandparents, Egon and Lilly Merz and R. R. and Olivia Lockstedt, and his uncles, Harvey Schlichting, Nolan Schlichting, Donald Lockstedt, Ray Merz and Delbert Merz.
Survivors include his son, Samuel “Sam” Merz; daughter, Olivia Merz; mother, Betty J. Lorenz; uncle, Roy Merz; aunt, Betty Jean Schlichting; numerous cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
A memorial service including military honors, celebrating Rick’s life will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Cross Church with the Rev. Jim Price officiating. If you are unable to attend the service will be livestreamed at vimeo.com/event/251377. Private interment will be held at a later date. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all CDC protocol must be followed including social distancing, limited seating and face coverings worn in the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cross Church Memorial Fund, 814 N. Bauer, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P. O. Box 1593, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.