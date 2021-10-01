Joy Sullivan, age 76 of Seguin, passed away on September 30, 2021 with her husband, Robert, by her side. Joy was born on December 26, 1944 in Seguin, Texas, to Crystal (Vordenbaum) and A. B. Cover. She had wonderful memories of growing up on Lake Placid. Joy later married her high school sweetheart, had a daughter, Debi, and enjoyed over 50 years of married life in their yellow house on the river (he had sent her to the store to buy white paint). Whether it was their annual Christmas or 4th of July party to having a conversation on the porch swing, Joy loved having people over. With her degree in education, she taught 1st grade to hundreds of little ones at Jefferson Elementary over the span of her career. She was a devoted wife, mother and “Memaw” to her grandsons (Philip, Robert and Marshall). Traveling to Port Aransas, Wisconsin, St. Augustine and Disney World were some of her favorite destinations. She had recently traveled to northern Georgia to see her beloved grandson, Philip, get married.
Joy is preceded in death by her parents, her step-mother, Charline Cover; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ethel and Charles Sullivan; her uncle, Jim Vordenbaum; cousin, Bill Vordenbaum; cousin, Kay Fowler; and brothers-in-law, Frank Sullivan, Sr. and Mike Sullivan.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Robert Sullivan; daughter, Debi Reich and husband Jerry; grandchildren, Philip Strauss and wife Sarah, Robert Reich and Marshall Reich; brother, Bucky Cover and wife Nancy; cousin, Eric Vordenbaum and wife Brenda; sisters-in-law, Juliane Sullivan, Laura Thompson and husband Charles, and Kathy Brantley and husband James; dear cousins, Dorothy Trowers and Connie Taubert; close friends, Diana and Mike Ball, Tommy Jean and Sam Ridgway; numerous nieces, nephews (with sincere appreciation to Frank and Kelle Sullivan for their cheerful help), other loving family members and many friends including the morning taco bunch.
A memorial service celebrating Joy’s life will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society, c/o Jeanette Siltmann, 196 Townesend RD., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
