Wilbert E. Doerr passed through death to life eternal on July 16, 2020, with Jeanette, his loving wife of seventy-one years providing faithful care and companionship for him.
Wilbert was born in Goliad, TX to Edgar Otto Doerr and Helene Wilhelmina (Lundschen) Doerr on January 9, 1927. He graduated from New Braunfels High School in May of 1944. He attended Texas Luther College graduating with an Associate of Arts degree in September of 1945. Having felt the call into ordained service, he then attended Wartburg College in Waverly, IA, where he met Jeanette Zemke from Wausau, WI, his wife-to-be. He graduated from Wartburg College in June of 1947 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. He then enrolled at Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque, IA. On May 15, 1949, he married Jeanette Delores Zemke at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Wausau, WI.
Wilbert graduated from Wartburg Seminary in May of 1951. He was ordained into the ministry of the American Lutheran Church on June 10, 1951 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mason, TX. He served the following congregations: First American Lutheran, Olney, TX; St. John’s Lutheran in Warrenton, TX & St. Paul Lutheran in Shelby, TX; St. Mark Lutheran, Bridge City, TX; St. James Lutheran, Harper, TX; St. John Lutheran, Marion, TX; Immanuel Lutheran, Comfort, TX; and Trinity Lutheran, El Campo, TX. He proclaimed God’s love and was a faithful shepherd in each of these parishes.
After retiring from active ordained service in June of 1987, Wilbert and Jeanette moved to Seguin, TX. In Seguin, Wilbert became a part-time real estate agent with Century 21, Drew Traeger & Associates. For three years, Wilbert served as visitation pastor for Faith Lutheran Church in Seguin in addition to his real estate work.
During their retirement years, Wilbert and Jeanette enjoyed trips to Canada and Ireland. Earlier they traveled with a group from Texas Lutheran to Germany during the year of the 500th anniversary of Martin Luther’s birth. In addition, Wilbert and Jeanette enjoyed learning and meeting new friends at Elderhostel gatherings across the country and traveling across much of the United States.
Wilbert is survived by his wife, Jeanette of Seguin, TX. He is also survived by his four children: Christine Richter (Gary) of El Campo, TX; Stephen Doerr (Nancy) of Seguin, TX; Nathan Doerr (Naomi) of Littleton, CO; and Jane Doerr of San Antonio, TX. Wilbert took great delight in his seven grandchildren: David Doerr (Christina) of Kyle, TX; Kevin Doerr (Jennifer) of Milton, WA; Marissa McCoy of El Campo, TX; Jared Brown (Pari) of Ankeny, IA; Leah Lundquist (Perek) of Eden Prairie, MN; Derek Brown (Jessica) of San Antonio, TX; and Andrea Doerr (Brian) of Ely, MN. Eleven great-grandchildren (with another on the way) brought great joy: Luke, Lucille, Vivian, Kellen, Dylan, Sofie, Carter, Micah, Joram, Jolie, and Wyatt. Wilbert also leaves one brother, Everett Doerr of Schertz, TX; two nieces, Debra Felker (Joseph) of Humble, TX and Karen Craig (Steven) of Cibolo, TX; and many cousins and friends. As a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, and a man of deep faith in God, Wilbert will be greatly missed.
During this time of the pandemic, a private memorial service will be held for the family by Pastor Megan Elliott of Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church. This service can be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/SeguinELCA at 10:00 am on Monday, July 20th, or at a later time at your convenience. (This streaming is accessible even if you are not a Facebook user.) Internment will take place at a later date.
Memorial gifts can be made to Sprit of Joy Lutheran Church for their “Listen! God is Calling” campaign to modify the Juan Seguin school into a church home and campus to care for the underserved in the Seguin area, 562 S. State Hwy. 123 Bypass #250, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.