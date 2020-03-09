Alma Esther Schmidt Kenney, age 89 of San Antonio, formerly of Seguin passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
A visitation will begin on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 5 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel followed by funeral service at 6 p.m. with Rev. Mitch Kolenovsky officiating. Graveside services and interment will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Devine Evergreen Cemetery in Devine, Texas.
Alma was born on June 17, 1930 in Goessel, Kansas to Mollie (Triblehorn) and Alvin F. Schmidt.
Alma worked beside her husband, Rev. William (Bill) Kenney, in ministry, serving in Texas Baptist Churches in Luling, Grandview, Blanco, Llano, Brady, Devine, San Antonio, Natalia and Somerset. Alma often served as the church organist, taught Sunday School classes and lead women’s Bible Study groups.
She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Southwest Texas State University in 1969, going back to college after their four daughters were born. She taught kindergarten and first grade through most of her 30-year career and was admired for her skill in teaching children to read. After retirement, Alma spent her days gardening, teaching Vacation Bible School each summer, and walking her dog, DeeDee in her neighborhood.
Alma is preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Rev. William (Bill) Kenney, grandson Jason Hulsey, her parents, three brothers and two sisters.
Survivors include her loving daughters, Janice Weaver (Dennis), Cathy Hickey (Allan), Sharon Davis (Brian), Tammy Hulsey (B.J. Johnson); grandchildren Jennifer Schell (Jason), Jeremy Weaver (Stephanie), Nicholas Weaver, Daniel Dossey, Samantha Dossey, Jessica Wise (Samuel), Casey Hulsey and Desirae Grondin (Mike); great grandchildren Creed, Elliot, Asher, Saffren, Piper, Conner, Abigail, Emily, Haven, Henley, and Hawk, numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends. Serving as pallbearers will Jason Schell, Jeremy Weaver, Nicholas Weaver, Creed Weaver, Elliot Weaver and Randy McCabe.
Memorial contributions may be made to South Texas Pregnancy Care Center, 975 W. Court St., Seguin, TX 78155, Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., New York, NY 10001 or the charity of one’s choice.
