Kenneth Waffle, beloved husband and father, was called to his eternal resting place on October 3, 2021.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Martha Waffle, his two daughters and son in law, Kimberly, Valerie, and Adrian, and his four grandchildren. He is further survived by five sisters and one brother.
Kenneth was known for being a man of God, and he proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 am on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Walnut Street Church of Christ with the Funeral Service beginning at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at the San Geronimo Cemetery.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313