Margaret Mary (Mehrens) McKinney, age 58 of Seguin, gained her Angel wings on December 19, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Msgr. Dennis Darilek officiating. A reception will follow. Private interment will be held at a later date.
Margaret was born on July 7, 1961 in Helena, Montana to James Leo and Ruth Marie (Gollick) Mehrens.
Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Isaac Mckinney and by her parents.
Survivors include her loving children, Cloman Isaac McKinney and wife Megan, Amber Marie McKinney, Amanda May McKinney, and Brian Anthony McKinney and wife Laura; grandchildren, Samara Medina, Hayley McKinney, Collin McKinney, Levin McKinney, Trenton McKinney, Charley McKinney, and Braelee McKinney; siblings, Vibiana Schulle and husband Don, Rita Schuenemann and husband Mark, Mark Mehrens and wife Michelle; several aunts, uncles, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to, St. James Catholic Church 510 S. Camp St. Seguin, Texas 78155.
