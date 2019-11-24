Irene Scholz Hartman, age 88 of Seguin, passed away on November 19, 2019. Irene was born on March 23, 1931 in Solms, Texas to Willie and Ida (Krueger) Scholz.
She is preceded in death by her infant son Roger Hartman and her parents. Survivors include her loving husband of 70 years, Ernest Hartman, Sr.; son, Ernest Hartman, Jr. and wife Kathryn; daughters, Carol Nored and husband, Len, Diane Wallace and husband Gary, and Amy Hartman; grandchildren, Kimberly Miller and husband Kris, Ernest “Trey” Hartman, III and fiancé Tiffany Burgess, Kristi Martinez and husband Rafe, Chris Nored and wife Celeste, Jason Nored and wife Ashley, Pam Lenz and husband James, Michael Wallace and wife Cory, and Valarie Valvo and husband Tom; great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Isabella, Emma, Claire, Lorenzo, Kyle, Chase, Harper, Emery, Conley, Colton, Wyatt, Kassidy and Konnor; numerous other loving family members and many friends.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Attn; Center for information, P. O. Box 16477, Arlington, VA., 22215-9805 or the charity of one’s choice.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Attn; Center for information, P. O. Box 16477, Arlington, VA., 22215-9805 or the charity of one's choice.