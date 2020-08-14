James “Jim” M. Brannon went to be with the Lord and rejoin his beloved JoAnn on August 5, 2020 at the age of 91. James was born in Jacksonville, Florida on December 2, 1928, and was adopted by Bert & Maggie Brannon. He was raised by Maggie and Harold Voorhees, and Bert and Queen Victoria Brannon.
James enlisted into the Army Air Corp in 1945 at the age of 17, and celebrated his 18th birthday in Okinowa, Japan. He had a very decorated career and served in the Berlin Airlift, the Strategic Air Command as a Crew Chief on B-52s during the Cuban Missile Crisis, and served in Vietnam in the RB-66 mission as a Crew Chief and Engineer, to name a few.
He went on to retire from the Air Force in 1975 as a Chief Master Sergeant after 30 years of service to his country. After retirement, James went to work for Guadalupe County serving three terms as County Commissioner of the 3rd precinct.
In 1952, James married JoAnn Baker. They raised three children, Becky, Ginger, and Kenny, and moved all over the world and United States with the service.
James is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, JoAnn Brannon, and daughter, Becky Colston.
He is survived by his siblings, Linda and Wade Clark, Bobby Gene Brannon, and Johnny Voorhees, his children, Steve Colston, Ginger and Davis Barton, and Kenny and Kay Brannon, his grandchildren, Roxanne Williams, Brian Colston, Amanda Silsbee, Cassie Kearns, Christine Bowden, Jana Mire, and Nathan Stewart, Great Grandchildren Ashley, Shelby, Dylan, Derick, Kaylee, Kazia, Alannah, Savannah, Colette, Aiden, and Kyleigh, and Great Great Grandchild, Ella.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 6:00PM-7:00PM at the Schertz Funeral Home Chapel. A private graveside service will take place at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial donations be made to the Fisher House Foundation.
You are invited to sign the electronic guestbook at www.schertzfuneralhome.com . Arrangements are with: Schertz Funeral Home.