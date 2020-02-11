Shirley Ann Zoboroski 81yrs old of Seguin, Tx. passed away on February 5, 2020 in Harris County.
Born September 17, 1938 in Seguin, Tx. to Albert and Edna Zoboroski.
Shirley was a retired dedicated employee from Baird’s Bakery out of San Antonio, Tx.
She had a great passion for cooking. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter Deborah Bessire (David) and sons Cully Leslie, Clint Leslie (Cynthia). Brothers, Mark Zoboroski (Peggy), John Zoboroski (Sandy), Lonnie Zoboroski. Sisters, Mary Cannon, Bonnie Ferguson (Tommy). Grandchildren, Ashlyn Sharp MacBeth, Harlyi-Rae Leslie,
Jonathan Veliz, Destiny Veliz, Angel Veliz, Hayli Veliz. Great-grandchildren, Cameron MacBeth, Jaiden MacBeth, Landon MacBeth.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Edna Zoboroski, brother Robert Zoboroski.
Shirley will be forever loved by those she left behind, her presence will be dearly missed by the many lives she touched throughout the years.
Celebration of life arrangements are pending