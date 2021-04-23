Gary Dee Stoddard, age 65 of Seguin, passed away on March 19, 2021. Gary was born in San Antonio, Texas on July 29, 1955 to Evelyn Mae (DeKunder) and Jerome (J.C.) Curtis Stoddard.
Gary grew up in Eagle Pass before his parents moved to Seguin. He met Linda while working and they married just a few short years later. Gary was a dedicated and hard worker and created several successful businesses. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved anything outdoors. His favorite place to be was at his ranch near Del Rio or out deep sea fishing on his boat. He could spend hours walking around his ranch looking for deer sheds. He loved to take his grandkids to his ranch to be outdoors and teach them about hunting.
Gary was selfless and passionate about helping others, especially children and wounded warriors. For many years, he donated special hunts to children and wounded warriors and taught his family the importance of giving back to the community. Nothing was more important to Gary than his family, especially his grandkids.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn and JC Stoddard.
Survivors include his loving wife of 41 years, Linda (Moore) Stoddard; children, Amy Long and husband Andrew; Christopher Stoddard and wife Brittany; Brandon Stoddard and wife Valerie; and Nathan Stoddard and wife Kyla; grandchildren, Paxton Long, Peyton Long, Emery Long, Charlott Stoddard, Oliver Stoddard, Madalyn Stoddard, Megan Stoddard, and a new grandson on the way ; siblings, Curtis Stoddard and wife Sandra, Carol Riley and husband Jim, Keith Stoddard and wife Carolyn and Robin Stoddard and wife Lindey; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Gary will be remembered as a loving husband, dad, “Pops,” son, nephew and friend. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.
A private celebration of Gary’s life will be held later.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gary Stoddard Scholarship Fund, c/o Buck Fever, 806 N. Cherry St., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.