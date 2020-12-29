Thomas Hunt Terry, III, age 69 of Seguin, passed away on December 25, 2020. Hunt was born on May 31, 1951 in Seguin, Texas, to Mildred (Traeger) and Thomas Hunt “T. H.” Terry, Jr. Hunt Terry graduated from Seguin High School in 1969 and then attended The University of Texas at Austin, graduating with a BBA from the McCombs School of Business.
He met his wife, Ann Degenhardt, at UT and they married on August 19, 1972. They later moved to Seguin in 1980 when Hunt joined the family business, C.W. Traeger Wholesale Grocery. He was involved in the community, as a longtime member and president of the Seguin Rotary Club from 1986-87. He was also elected to serve on the Seguin ISD school board. In addition, being involved in both of his son’s school activities was very important to him.
Hunt and Ann shared a love of camping and RVing. They first made the rounds in a popup camper and in retirement moved up to bigger trailers and RVs to tour the country, taking the family to football games and baseball stadiums. They conquered all of the Big 12 stadiums and 26 of 30 MLB stadiums. He rarely missed a Houston Astro’s game on TV.
Hunt and Ann both enjoyed taking their children, daughters-in-law and grandchildren to Disney World and numerous other memorable family trips. He also loved family dinners, get togethers, and outings with his growing family. There would be an occasional stop at a casino for Hunt to play some cards. Hunt enjoyed reading and was always in the middle of a thriller novel.
Hunt loved the game of golf and played throughout his life. Whether as a member of the SHS golf team, weekly golf with buddies, attending the Masters, watching it on TV, or teaching his sons to play, Hunt thoroughly enjoyed the sport.
Hunt is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Meg Gingrich McGrew and husband, Paul Gingrich and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Everett and Alene Degenhardt.
Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years, Ann Degenhardt Terry; his sons, Thomas Hunt Terry IV and wife Brooke, and Ross Everett Terry and wife Jennifer; grandsons, Logan Terry, Cameron Terry and Ryan Terry; sister, Molly Kelley; brother, Tim Terry and wife Mary; brother-in-law, Duane Degenhardt and wife Sherry; nephews, Jack Gingrich, David Gingrich and wife Amy, Brian Gingrich and wife Mariel, and Mark Degenhardt and wife Karyn; niece, Merideth Waltman and husband Andy; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many, many friends.
Private family graveside services will be held at San Geronimo Cemetery with the Rev. Cathe Evins officiating. A Celebration of Life Service will be planned at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Starcke Park Golf Course, 650 River Dr. West, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or the Seguin High School Golf program, 1315 E. Cedar St., Seguin, Texas, 78155 or the charity of your choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.