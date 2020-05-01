Fay Ferrell Wessels, age 93 of Seguin, passed away on May 1, 2020. Fay was born on December 23, 1926 in Palacios, Texas to Crockett Bynum and Minnie Ollie (Brister) Ferrell.
Fay was a graduate of La Feria High School in La Feria, Texas. Fay married Hugo Henry Wessels on July 1, 1949. She was an active member of Hillcrest Church. As a young woman she played professional baseball with a military team. She was an avid bowler and participated in several national championship bowling tournaments. Fay also enjoyed playing dominoes and bunco.
She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her grandson, D’Wayne T. Wessels, brothers, John Ferrell, Crockett Ben Ferrell, and sisters, Oneta Van Winkle and Melba Stevens.
Survivors include her sons, Doug Wessels, and Richard Wessels; grandchildren, Kindra D’Ann Wheeler and husband Tim, Abra Johanna Wessels, Douglas H. Wessels II and wife Kristal, Richard Wessels II and wife Maegan and Crockett Wessels and wife Kaitlyn; great-grandchildren, Austin, Madison, Colton, Charlie, Sonora, Jameson, Callen, Dylan, Kaden, Little Hugo, Julia, Jeremiah and Kallie; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
Fay will be remembered as a devoted Housewife, and adoring mother and grandmother, she was a kind, caring and compassionate woman who will be deeply missed by her family.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. Strict Covid- 19 restrictions will be enforced with limited people at one time in the Mortuary. As some exit, others may enter. Face coverings should be worn. Private graveside services will be held at San Geronimo Cemetery with the Reverend Michael Moak officiating. A memorial service celebrating Fay’s life is being planned at Hillcrest Church when more restrictions are lifted.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Douglas Wessels II, Richard Wessels II, Crockett Wessels, Austin Wheeler, Callen Wessels and Dylan Wessels.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hillcrest Church, P. O. Box 267, Seguin, Texas, 78155. Friends and family are encouraged and invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.