David Wayne Aldridge, of Seguin, Texas passed away peacefully, going home to be with the Lord, on Sunday, July 17, 2020, at the age of 55 in Austin, Texas. Leaving a multitude of family, friends, and love ones to cherish his memories until we all meet again. Services to be announced.
