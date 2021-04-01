Armando “Maynard” De La Cruz went to be with the Lord on March 30, 2021, at the young age of 61. He was born on August 22, 1959 to Edward L. and Alice G. De La Cruz in Seguin, Texas.
Armando is preceded in death by his father, Edward “Lefty” De La Cruz.
Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Alice G. De La Cruz; his brothers and sisters, Margot Martinez and husband Eugene, Blanche Ramos and husband Juan, Pam Nombraña, Alma Acevedo, Rubi Hunter and husband Dan, Renee Medina and husband Steve, Deborah Hosey and husband Jarold, Edward De La Cruz and wife Lisa, Carlos De La Cruz; aunts Sarah Medrano and Velia Guerrero, uncles, Leo De La Cruz and wife Emma, and Toribio De La Cruz and wife Gloria as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
He will be remembered for being a loving, kind, and generous person. His smile and laugh will never be forgotten.
Visitation will be held at Palmer Mortuary on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Due to COVID-19 the family has decided to keep funeral services private and for immediate family only at La Trinidad Methodist. Everyone is invited to join the family for the burial at 3:30 p.m. at San Geronimo Cemetery. Funeral Services will be livestreamed on La Trinidad Methodist’s Facebook page for those who will not be able to join the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a memorial contribution to La Trinidad United Methodist Church: P.O Box 413, Seguin, Texas 78155.
All guests attending services at the funeral home and the church are required to wear a face covering upon entering and inside the chapels at all times.
