Michael Robert Klade was born April 4, 1957, in Milwaukee, WI to Robert and Joanne Klade and passed away October 12, 2021, at his home in New Braunfels, TX.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Diana, brother Jeff (Kathy), two sons and a stepson.
Michael was retired from a 26-year career at Continental in Seguin. He was a member of the Chili Appreciation Society International (CASI) and greatly enjoyed participating in chili cook-offs as part of the Buzzard Bar Cooking Team. He was proud each year to qualify to cook in the CASI championship cook-off in Terlingua, TX, and was so excited when he placed fourth in the championship in 2017. Fondly dubbed “Senõr YeeHaw” by some fellow cooks, he will be missed on the chili circuit.
There are no services planned and his ashes will be spread in Terlingua at the CASI ranch where he competed each year.
His family would like to express their deep appreciation to Guadalupe Regional Medical Foundation Hospice for their compassionate care over the past few months and would request in lieu of flowers that donations be made to them. Donations are accepted at their website www.grmedfoundation.org and choose Hospice Services under the gift designation.