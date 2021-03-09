Roger Pouncey, age 70, husband of the late Barbara Kay (Walls) Pouncey and son of Jesse and Adele (Rodgers) Pouncey passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021. The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 in the First Baptist Church of Smiley. Funeral services will follow in the church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Roundlake Cemetery. Services are under the care and direction of Seydler-Hill Funeral Home, Gonzales, Texas. For a complete obituary, or to send an online condolence please visit www.seydlerhillfuneralhome.com
