La Nell Louise Gombert Gibbs went home to heaven on April 8, 2021 at the age of 97. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Cathe Evins and the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
