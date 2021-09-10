Jermaine Antoine Hill, age 44 of Seguin, Texas passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center in Seguin, Texas. He was born on December 8, 1976.
He enjoyed spending quality time with his family, showing off his cooking skills and taking trips to Corpus Christi. His favorite sports team is the Houston Astros. His favorite TV shows are Mountain Men and Survivor.
He was a loving dedicated Father and Husband. He was kind, caring, loyal, selfless, protective, honest, and strong-willed. He will be remembered for his quiet, gentle spirit and his loving personality.
He is survived by his loving wife, Heather Doege of Seguin; Sons Jeremiah, William, and Elijah; Mother, Christine Hill, Father, Alex Hargro Jr.; Brother, Michael Hill; Grandmother, Mary Savior as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins
A brief visitation for the public will be on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Palmer Mortuary from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. due to COVID19 precautions, the family has decided to keep the Funeral service private and for the immediate family only and will begin promptly at 11:15 a.m. Interment will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.