Ora Nell Kiel Schmidt, 96 of Seguin, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Guadalupe Valley Nursing Facility in Seguin. She was born on September 26, 1922 to Annie (Eichler) and Paul Kiel in Round Top.
Nell was a proud graduate of Texas Lutheran College, and she was a teacher for many years before working as an Activity Director at a local nursing home. She enjoyed sewing and quilting, as well as dancing with her husband, and she loved listening to George Strait.
She was known for her German Sweet Rice and her immaculate yard. Nell will be remembered mostly for her selflessness and her generous spirit. Her door was always open to anyone in need of help.
She is survived by her son, Brian Schmidt and his wife, Trea; daughter, Becky Geary; grandchildren, Chris Schmidt, Cheryl Hicks and her husband, Mike, and Chance and Megan Geary; great-grandchildren, Hunter Schmidt, and Matthew and Ryan Hicks; sister, Gloria “Jackie” Simpson; special friend, Carolyn Zipp, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 59 years, Butch Schmidt; brothers, Monroe, Wilfred, Leroy and Garfield Kiel; sisters, Leola Tiedt, Margaret Fritsch and Helen Sutherland.
Serving as pallbearers will be Dee Simpson, Ken Kiel, Alan Pyburn, Steven Simpson, Morgan Schuerg and Austin Ridgeway. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Jeep Kiel and Albert Zipp.
A gathering of Nell’s family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Goetz Memorial Chapel 713 N. Austin St. in Seguin. Her funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m., also at Goetz. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park 2951 Tx-46 New Braunfels, Tx. 78130.
Services entrusted to Goetz Funeral Home in Seguin.