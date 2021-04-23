Wayne Frederick Krueger, age 80, of Seguin, Texas passed away on April 18, 2021. Wayne was born in New Braunfels, Texas on March 29, 1941 to Karl Ernest “Charlie” Krueger and Minnie Emma Lana Bierstedt Krueger.
Wayne met the love of his life Trixie Bell Dotson and they married on October 3, 1964. They had 56 years, 6 months, and 15 days of beloved marriage together.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, oldest brother Carl Krueger, nephew Larry Oliver, and his forever hunting buddy Leslie Clay Dotson.
Survivors include his beloved wife Trixie Bell Dotson Krueger, children – Richard Krueger, Mark (Valerie) Krueger, and Ginger Krueger; grandchildren – Luke Krueger, McKayla (Simon) Krueger, Eric Krueger, Alex Rodriguez, Kyndra Krueger, Patrick (Sierra) Krueger, Presley Krueger; Great Grandchildren – Alayah, Emma, Khloe, and BellaGray; Brothers – Milton “Red” Krueger, Allen (Bertha)Krueger, and Sister Janet Krueger Coffman, and a host of loving in-laws, nieces and nephews, cousins, and longtime friends who were more of an extended family.
Wayne was a loving Dad and Grandpa. There was not an event his children or grandchildren did that he would miss. He was a proud Dad and Grandpa and let everyone know it. The most joyous thing in Wayne’s life was to fish and hunt with his family. No matter what kind of season the Dallas Cowboys were having, he was their number one fan (he always had faith in them).
Wayne was fond of gardening and farming the land he loved. He would sit and watch his sheep in the pastures with delight. He was named after John Wayne and had to of had all his moves memorized by heart. Wayne could watch rodeos and bull riding events all day long. He retired from SMI after 24 years and had so many stories he told of his time there.
At this time, there will be no services. A Memorial will take place at a later date and his ashes will be spread on his land and where he loved to hunt with his family.
If you would like to honor the memory of Wayne Krueger, the family asks that you make a donation to your favorite charity in his name.
Services are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home located at 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313